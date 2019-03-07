A Michigan man was arrested on drug related charges following an investigation performed by HUNT detectives.
The Huron Undercover Narcotics Team (HUNT) detectives concluded a two-month long investigation into the distribution of cocaine in Alpena with the arrest of 32-year-old Orlando Quintana.
Officials said Quintana has been charged with two counts of delivery of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Detectives said the investigation revealed Quintana was obtaining substantial quantities of cocaine from southeast Michigan and was bringing it to Alpena where it was packaged and sold.
When he was arrested, he was found with seven grams of suspected cocaine, packaged for street sales in a hidden location on his body, detectives said.
