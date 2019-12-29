Authorities say a Michigan State University student was fatally shot in an apparent domestic incident that happened while she home on break in Chicago.
Police say 19-year-old Lyniah Bell was shot in the head late Friday evening in an apartment on the city's South Side. Police say a person is in custody with charges pending.
A witness told police Bell was in the bedroom when they heard the gunshot and found her with with a wound to the head.
Bell's cousin, Sam Brown, says attending MSU was her dream and she was planning to major in business and journalism.
