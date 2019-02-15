A Michigan State Police trooper from Mid-Michigan was arraigned in court following an arrest made earlier this week.
Adam Mullin, a trooper assigned to the MSP Caro Post, was arraigned in Huron County on Feb. 15.
Police said Mullin was arrested by MSP on Tuesday, Feb. 12 and lodged in the Lapeer County Jail.
"It's unfortunate but Trooper Adam Mullin assigned to the Caro post was arrested," said Lt. Jim Lang with Michigan State Police.
Lt. Lang said own of their own was taken into custody after an investigation.
Mullin was placed on unpaid suspension, according to police.
Mullin was arraigned on the multiple charges including assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, obstruction of justice, misconduct in office, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury, aggravated domestic violence, and felony firearm.
Lt. Lang would not go into detail on how those charges came about but only said they involved another police officer.
Tpr. Mullin was showcased on TV5 when he graduated from the State Police Academy.
That was back in December of 2016 where he talked to TV5 about the big day.
"It was one of the best experiences of my life," Mullin said back in 2016.
About a year and a half later he was one of four officers regarded as heroes for saving a man from his burning home.
Now he sits in jail with his bond set at $250,000.
"It is disappointing but the allegations were made, an investigation was done, and the attorney general reviewed it and felt there was probable cause to support the charges and issued the warrant. We'll let it work its way through the court and see what happens next," Land said.
Lt. Lang said no one is above the law.
"We're held accountable like anybody else, it's not different for me because I wear this uniform, we are gonna make sure that our members act appropriately and conduct our business appropriately," Lang said.
Regardless of whether a criminal charge results in a conviction, employees can still be subject to administrative penalties resulting from violations of department policy.
Mullin has been a member of the MSP since July 2016, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.