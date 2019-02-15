A Michigan State Police trooper from Mid-Michigan was arraigned in court following an arrest made earlier this week.
Adam Mullin, a trooper assigned to the MSP Caro Post, was arraigned in Huron County on Feb. 15.
Police said Mullin was arrested by MSP on Feb. 12, and lodged in the Lapeer County Jail.
Mullin was placed on unpaid suspension, according to police.
Police said he is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Mullin was arraigned on the following criminal charges:
- Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder
- Obstruction of justice
- Misconduct in office
- Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing a police Officer Causing Injury
- Aggravated Domestic Violence
- Felony Firearm
Regardless of whether a criminal charge results in a conviction, employees can still be subject to administrative penalties resulting from violations of department policy.
Mullin has been a member of the MSP since July 2016, according to police.
