A 71-year-old Midland County woman is dead after she crashed into a tree on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police.
It happened about 2 p.m. on Nov. 7 near the intersection of E. Chippewa Road and S. Sandow Road in Homer Township.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on E. Chippewa Road approaching S. Sandow Road when the driver crossed the center line and left the roadway, police said.
The vehicle continued eastbound through a ditch and crossed S. Sandow Road, crashing into a tree, police said.
The driver, 71-year-old Mary Miller, was the only occupant in the vehicle and did not survive the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
