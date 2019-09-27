Midland Police responded to a report of a dog shot in the face with a pellet.
Officers were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 near the Garland and Greenway intersection.
They spoke with the dog owner, who said the incident happened about 4:30 p.m.
The small dog, Mae Mae, got out of the home by accident.
Police said when the dog came back inside, it had blood coming down its face.
"It was sad to see her like that so wide-eyed and scared," said Lorie Kuhn, Mae Mae's owner.
Mae Mae was shot once in the face with a pellet, Midland Police said.
The owner took the dog to a 24/7 animal hospital, who said Mae Mae narrowly escaped with her life.
"She was very lucky because a few more inches and it would have hit and broke her neck," Kuhn said.
After talking with neighbors, police learned no one saw anyone with a pellet or airsoft gun when the incident happened.
"Unbelievable. You wouldn't think something like this could happen in your neighborhood," Kuhn said.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-631-4244.
"They need to be found and they need to take responsibility for what they've done, shooting Mae Mae," Kuhn said.
