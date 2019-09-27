Midland Police responded to a report of a dog shot in the face with a pellet.
Officers were dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 near the Garland and Greenway intersection.
They spoke with the dog owner, who said the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. that evening.
The small dog got out of the home by accident.
Police said when the dog came back inside, it had blood coming down its face.
The dog was shot once in the face with a pellet, Midland Police said.
The owner took the dog to a 24/7 animal hospital.
After talking with neighbors, police learned no one saw anyone with a pellet or airsoft gun when the incident happened.
Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Midland Police Department at (989) 631-4244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.