No one was injured after man shot at a woman and two children in Midland on Tuesday according to the Midland Police Department.
On Tuesday around 11:58 p.m., Midland Police Department officers were dispatched for a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area to the 700 block of E. Grove Street. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old Midland woman and two children.
After further investigation, police identified a suspect and vehicle. The Midland Police Department relayed the information gathered to nearby agencies.
The vehicle and suspect, a 22-year-old man, was located and arrested. Evidence and firearms were recovered from the suspect according to police.
The suspect has been lodged in the Midland County Jail and is waiting for arraignment. Police believe this to be an isolated incident.
