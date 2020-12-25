A Midland man and two police officers sustained injuries after a fire on Christmas Eve.
The Midland Police Department, Midland Fire Department, and Mid-Michigan EMS responded to the 1500 block of W. Union Street in Midland about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 24 for an incident that involved a fire.
A 49-year-old Midland man sustained serious burns and was transported by Mid-Michigan EMS for medical treatment, police said.
Two Midland police officers sustained lesser injuries and were also transported for treatment.
The fire started inside a detached garage, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, call police at 989-839-4713.
