A 49-year-old Midland man is dead after police attempted to prevent him from lighting himself on fire on Christmas Eve, according to the Midland Police Department.
Police responded to the 1500 block of W. Union for a domestic assault complaint at 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Upon arrival, officers found the 49-year-old man in a detached garage. He was dousing himself with some kind of fuel, police said.
Two officers attempted to grab the man before he could ignite himself, but he caught on fire, police said, adding the fire spread onto the officers.
The two officers and the man were able to get out of the garage as it became engulfed in flames, police said.
All three were taken to the emergency room for treatment.
The 49-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died over the weekend, police said.
The officers sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
"We ask that you keep the officers, and the families and friends of everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers," the police department said.
The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, call the Midland Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244.
