A missing Bay City couple and their infant child have been found dead, according to Michigan State Police.
A missing and endangered advisory was issued by MSP on Wednesday, Jan. 20 for Douglas Dougherty, 35, Amanda Pomeroy, and their 7-month-old child, Jacob Dougherty.
They were last seen in the Standish Sterling-area on Jan. 12 before their disappearance.
Police did not say where the three were located.
