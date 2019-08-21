Police are looking for a missing teen who may be held against her will.
Fraser Police, in Macomb County, are asking for help tracking down 16-year-old Ashleigh Pietrangelo.
Ashleigh is 5’ 3” and weighs around 100 pounds. She has blond hair, brown eyes, and was last seen at around midnight on August 14. She was wearing a black shirt, gray pajama shorts and black flip-flops when she went missing from 15 mile and Garfield.
She has 12 piercings in her right ear, 7 piercings in her left ear, a naval piercing, tongue piercing, and a black wristband tattoo on her left wrist.
Police said she is known to frequent Fraser, Roseville, and Clinton Township.
She has also been spotted with Daniel Curl, who is also missing.
Trinity Daniel and Brandon Williams are known associates of Ashleigh and may be helping her. Police also report she may be held against her will.
The Fraser Department of Public Safety is working in conjunction with the US Marshal to find her.
If you have any information, call Det. Scott Witkowski at 586-293-2000, ext. 222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.