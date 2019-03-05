A couple that was reported missing on Tuesday has returned home.
Shelby Township Police, in Macomb County, confirmed Ernest Alband, 84, and Orlanda Alband, 76, returned home Tuesday evening.
The couple were last seen driving a 1999 white Dodge Caravan, with Michigan plate DHT9084.
Investigators said they were pulled over in Detroit at 3 a.m., and again in Troy at 6 a.m. They weren’t listed as missing at that point, so they were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.