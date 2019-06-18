Authorities say they've found the body of a woman and her 9-year-old twin daughters after she intentionally drove a car carrying them into a southwestern Michigan river.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says two upset girls told officers late Monday that a family member had driven a car into the Kalamazoo River. Chief Karianne Thomas says the girls had been in the car, but were let out before it was driven into the water.
Officers found the submerged car at Verburg Park. Thomas says they initially found the 44-year-old woman's body and one child's body, and the other child's body was found Tuesday morning following a search.
Thomas says investigators were trying to determine why the woman drove into the water. Names of those involved weren't immediately released.
