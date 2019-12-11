A mother has been arraigned after police said she tried to shoplift more than $3,000 worth of items with her two young daughters.
Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department were sent to the Meijer located at 1015 E. Pickard St. for a female possibly stealing a large number of items from the store, on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Loss prevention officers reported a mother and her two 8-year-old daughters were in the store for about two hours collecting toys, men’s clothing, children’s clothing, and general items.
The woman was seen taking the coats and boots off her daughters and replacing them with new ones, police said.
While in the men’s clothing section, she was approached by a male suspect, who was accompanied by a 4-year-old boy.
At one point, the male suspect was seen grabbing a shopping cart and bringing it back to them and helped place more items into the carts, according to police.
The two adult suspects were seen by loss prevention officers talking to each other in the store several times.
About 45 minutes to an hour after Mt. Pleasant police arrived,they said the woman was seen leaving the store with a cart full of items.
Loss prevention officers said they saw the woman's two young daughters pushing a second cart behind their mother.
Central dispatch told police they did not pay for the items.
The Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department described the carts as so full that items were falling out of the carts. The items were valued at about $3,327.68, according to police.
Police said the woman appeared to be looking for someone, and the man that was with them was still in the store or left through a different entrance.
The woman suspect was identified as 32-year-old Amy Neil.
When Mt. Pleasant officers confronted Neil, she told officers she wasn’t sure where to pay for the items and she planned to go back into the store to pay for them.
Neil told officers she was looking for her ride, even though it conflicted with her previous statements about her ride being at work.
She was escorted back in the store to the loss prevention office.
Officers asked if the coats and boots on the two girls were theirs and Neil said yes. The daughters then told police it was not their coats and boots.
Police said the coats and boots the children were initially wearing appeared to be in newer condition.
When police asked Neil how she was going to pay for the items, she had no response.
Officers escorted Neil out of the store into the parking lot where she continued to search for her ride.
She told police she arrived in a dark blue 2008 GMC.
Police could see the suspect vehicle, with the male suspect and the 4-year-old boy inside, trying to leave the parking lot.
When stopped, the male suspect denied any knowledge of what happened inside Meijer and said he didn’t see Neil.
He continued to deny he was in the store, even though police said he was seen in person and on surveillance video.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was contacted in regard to all three children who were involved in this incident.
Neil has been arraigned and charged with retail fraud.
