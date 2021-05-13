A woman is dead and her 3-month-old daughter was taken to a hospital after a vehicle struck a bus, according to Mt. Morris Township Police.
It happened Thursday, May 13 at 11:23 a.m. An MTA bus was eastbound on Coldwater Road, west of Detroit Street, as it was stopping at a bus stop.
A silver Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound behind the bus. Officers believe the driver, a 19-year-old woman, may have been distracted while driving and was traveling at high speeds.
Police said the Impala driver did not use her breaks and struck the back of the bus. Her vehicle then swung around the bus and was flipped onto its roof.
The woman was killed instantly while her 3-month-old daughter, who was in the backseat, was taken to Hurley Medical Center and is doing fine, Mt. Morris Township Police said.
There were no passengers on the MTA bus and its driver was uninjured.
