Detectives believe a son may have been the assailant in his mother’s death before taking his own life.
Officers were sent to the 300 block of N. 21st in Saginaw on Friday, Oct. 1 at 6:41 a.m. for a 911 call from a resident who returned home from work and found his friend dead from gunshot wounds.
Police found 48-year-old Lawanda Drake from Buena Vista Township dead in the home with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Saginaw Police Department. Detectives treated the incident as a homicide.
Just before 8 p.m. Thursday night, officers responded to an apparent suicide at Wadsworth and Outer Drive in Buena Vista Township, a short distance from the homicide scene.
The suicide victim was the son of Drake and he appears to be the assailant of the homicide, Saginaw Police stated.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim and the community,” Saginaw Police said.
The Saginaw and Buena Vista Township police departments are working together during this joint investigation.
