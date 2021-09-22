The mother charged with the death of her own daughter was reportedly “unemotional” when confronted by police with news of her daughter’s death.
The details below come from a statement in support of complaint for warrant obtained by TV5 from the Iosco County District Court.
At 3:50 a.m. on Sept. 17, officers from the Oscoda Township Police Department responded to the scene on 5477 Cedar Lake Road. Officers received a call about a small human foot seen protruding from a garbage bag outside the home.
Police found the remains of Sutton Mosser, 3-years-old, wrapped in bedding and placed in a garbage bad, dressed only in a pink and white disposable diaper.
Police interviewed James Johnson, 17, who said he had awoken around 8:00 p.m. the day before and observed the suspect, Justine Johnson using drugs.
When James asked Justine where Sutton was, Justine told him to “mind your fucking business”.
James took a shower an hour later, and when he exited, he noticed that Justine was no longer home.
James left the home and traveled to visit a girl until later that night. When he returned, Justine was not home.
Police also interviewed Knesley Johnson, 23, at the scene, who said when he arrived home, he and his brother James were searching for Justine and Sutton when they discovered the foot.
Police located Justine Johnson walking along the Lake State Railway tracks at 8:50 a.m. When she was told that her daughter had been found dead, officers noted that Justine gave “no reaction to the news of her daughter being deceased and appeared unemotional”. Justine told police she did not want to talk about the death of her daughter.
State Police Forensic Science Technicians processed the scene and noted that Sutton had been stabbed multiple times. A large amount of bedding and clothing, as well as a pair of women’s pants that were size 11 were discovered at the scene.
The family identified the clothing found at the scene as Justine Johnson’s.
Justine Johnson plead not guilty to both charges. Her bond was denied, and she is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call the Oscoda Township Police Department at 989-739-9113 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.