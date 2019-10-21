A Michigan man is dead after he hit a deer while riding his motorcycle and was then subsequently hit by an SUV, according to Michigan State Police.
Dennis Dankert, 67, of Prudenville, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson northbound on I-75 near mile marker 214 in Ogemaw Township about 8:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 when he struck the deer, police said.
Dankert lost control of the motorcycle as a result of the collision with the deer and laid the bike down, police said.
He was separated from his bike during the crash and was then struck by a 2016 Buick Envision, police said, adding the driver of the Buick attempted to avoid the collision.
The driver of the Buick, a 77-year-old Roscommon man, then lost control of his vehicle and it came to rest off the side of the freeway.
Dankert died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
There were no other injuries.
Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
Northbound I-75 was closed for several hours as MSP troopers investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.