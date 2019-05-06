A man is in critical condition after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a traffic sign.
Flint Police were called to W. Pierson Road, near Baldwin Road at around 5:21 p.m. on May 5.
Investigators said Stephen McPherson was westbound when the motorcycle went off the road, hit a curb, and then a traffic sign.
He was taken to Hurley Medical Center for multiple internal injuries, and at last check was listed in critical condition.
It is believed that speed is a factor, according to officers.
If you have any information on the incident, call Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at 810-237-6899.
