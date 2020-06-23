Multiple people were seriously injured in a crash in the early morning hours of June 21.
The crash happened after the people involved had been in a fight at Scooters bar in Genesee County, police said.
Officers from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were dispatched to the bar shortly after 2 a.m. referencing a fight in the parking lot.
Shortly after officers arrived, they received a call for a personal injury crash in the 5200 block of Torrey Road. That's about a half-mile north of Scooters.
A black Jeep Cherokee and a black motorcycle were involved in the crash.
All occupants sustained serious injuries, police said.
The investigation determined the occupants in the crash were involved in the fight at the bar, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police believe speed was a factor.
If you have any information, call Det. Christine Lutz at 810-820-2190.
