A second suspect has been arrested in the non-fatal shooting of three men in Detroit's popular Greektown entertainment district.
Police Chief James Craig says the 26-year-old Farmington Hills man was arrested Wednesday in Oak Park, just north of Detroit. A 23-year-old Livonia man was arrested earlier this week. Two other men still were being sought.
Shots were fired into a crowd in Greektown late Sunday night. Surveillance video helped police identify the suspects who fled.
Craig says the victims' wounds aren't considered life-threatening. Their ages are 23, 24 and 32.
Craig has said the shooting was believed to be over a previous shooting and could involve "gang members who primarily reside outside Detroit."
