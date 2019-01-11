Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County need you help identifying a male wanted for questioning in a home invasion.
The unidentified male is wanted for questioning in regards to a home invasion that occured in Sanilac County.
The crime took place in November of 2017.
He is believed to be in the Flint area.
If you have any information or want to submit an anonymous tip, please call 1-800-422 JAIL (5245).
