A new order from the state could have people paying big money for violations of the Governor’s executive orders.
"The willful violations of the order could result in a $1,000 fine now,” said Ryan Jarvi, Press Secretary for Attorney General Dana Nessel. “That's the new piece that was introduced last night. Then there's the 90 days in jail. And maybe more for businesses there's the referral to licensing agencies."
TV5 spoke to Jarvi to find out how new civil fines for violation of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders will be enforced.
Whitmer's emergency orders are in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"We're really asking people to make any reports of violations to local authorities," Jarvi said.
Local authorities like Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl.
"Well if someone witnesses a violation, we do need that person to come forward, identify themselves, Pussehl said. “They're going to be the witness so, we can record the information that they obtained into a police report."
He says an investigation will take place to determine if a violation has occurred. If that's the case, more steps will follow.
"Submit the police report to the prosecutor's office for review by the prosecutor to determine if charges should be filed against an individual or individuals," Pussehl said.
Jarvi is quick to point out that $1,000 fine is for each violation. So, the cost, along with the potential jail time could really add up.
But he is really hoping that people will abide by Whitmer’s executive orders.
"Really we're trying to keep people at that social distancing and at home whenever they can,” Jarvi said. “If they're not considered essential, or part of the critical infrastructure, they really should stay home because it's safer for you and everybody else."
