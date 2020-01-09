Image: Alexander Frank Smith
Source: Crime Stoppers

Police need your help finding 27-year-old Alexander Frank Smith who is believed to be in the Genesee County Area.

According to Crime Stoppers, Smith has felony warrants for carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearms and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Smith is 5’6” and 175 pounds.

A cash reward up to $1,000 may be offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.