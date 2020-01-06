Police still need your help finding who allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Marquavius Sykes on Flint’s north side on Nov. 12, 2018.
According to Crime Stoppers, his body was found in a field near Proctor Street and Pasadena Ave. at approximately 11:15 p.m.
A cash reward up to $2,500 may be offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers of Flint anonymously at 1-800-422-5242.
