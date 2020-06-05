The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down who allegedly entered multiple storage units between the end of May and the first week of June.
Police say deputies investigated numerous separate events in which multiple storage units at the Luzi’s Lapeer Mini Storage were entered after the locks were cut.
Deputies have identified a vehicle of interest and are seeking public assistance with identifying. The vehicle is described as a black Ford Escape with the model year 2008 to 2012.
The units were visited during the early evening hours, according to police.
If you have any information or can identify the vehicle, you are asked to call the Lapeer County Sheriff’s tip line at 810-245-1374.
