School threats on the rise and Mid-Michigan is no exception.
A social media threat was made toward Flint's Carman-Ainsworth High School put the school on high alert Monday. After an investigation by police it was found to be not credible.
In Tuscola County, a bomb threat at Reese High School from last week has led to an arrest.
Even threats deemed to be fake have parents across Mid-Michigan worried about sending their kids to school.
"My first instinct is to keep my kid home,” said parent Amy Petty. “I don't think I’d want to be one of the people who says, 'let's see what happens.' Even thinking about homeschooling or something like that, that's never crossed my mind ever, until recently."
These threats are also a drain on police resources.
"In today's society and especially with school threats, none of them are ever considered a joke," said Saginaw Township police Chief Don Pussehl.
He said once a threat is called in they immediately investigate, using every available means to find out if the threat is valid.
"We never overlook a threat,” Pussehl said. “If it's brought to our attention, we will investigate it. I'd much rather put our time and effort on it now to learn it's not a credible threat, rather than have the opposite happen."
Oftentimes when these threats are deemed non-credible, Pussehl said the culprit is usually somebody trying to be funny, who might not understand how serious the issue is.
But with a serious issue comes serious punishment.
"There's felony charges that could be charged against an individual,” he said. “Not only would they face criminal charges, but they could also face expulsion from school."
