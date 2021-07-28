The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating a structure fire that happened Wednesday on Broadway Street.
On July 28, the Bay City Department of Public Safety was dispatched about 12:14 p.m. to 2214 Broadway St. for a structure fire. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames from the roof of the place.
The roof of the residence was under construction and all the roofing materials had been stripped off leaving bare wood, the department said. Engine 2 was able to utilize its master stream device to suppress a large majority of the fire on the roof.
After crews entered the residence, they located the fire on the second floor. The fire was then brought under control followed by overhaul and salvage operations.
No employees or residents were injured in the fire. This situation is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.
