A mid-Michigan elementary school was searched and nothing of concern was found after a bullet was found in the cafeteria Friday afternoon.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department was contacted after the bullet was found at Myers Elementary.
“This was not a live round and posed no danger,” the department said.
Police checked security cameras but did not find anything. Additionally, all backpacks and coats were checked.
“Officers and staff went class by class conducting a search. Nothing of concern was found and the school was taken out of secure mode,” police said.
Police are encouraging all parents to talk to their children about the importance of school safety.
