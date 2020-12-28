The Burton Police Department is investigating an October incident that left a boy dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.
On Oct. 24, the Burton Police Department responded to a house shooting on Packard. A juvenile male was found unresponsive by police.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He suffered a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.
After collecting evidence and conducting interviews, it was discovered some occupants in the house were playing Russian roulette, police said.
After a search of the house, officers found multiple stolen items, police said. Police believe some of the occupants of the house are responsible for several burglaries and larcenies in the area.
Some of the stolen items have been returned to their owners while all the stolen items have been recovered, police said.
The Burton Police Department is asking if anyone has information related to this case to call 810-742-2542.
The case remains under investigation.
