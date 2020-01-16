A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a fatal house fire that was later ruled a homicide.
The Michigan State Police are searching for leads in the case.
The remains of Evelyn Ware, 79, were discovered among the debris following the fire in Leroy on Jan. 10, 2018.
The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at a home on Lakola Road between 14 and 13 Mile Road, which is on the county line between Lake and Osceola County.
The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived, police said.
The Lake County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains were Ware during an autopsy.
Her death was also ruled a homicide, police said.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or remain anonymous by contacting the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 231-779-9215.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.