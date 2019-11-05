A Mid-Michigan police officer likely saved someone’s life in a crash Tuesday.
Mt Morris Police Officer Kevin Mihailoff was dispatched to a crash on Stanley Road near Clio Road where a vehicle had crashed though the guardrail, Mt. Morris Police said on Facebook.
The vehicle fell around 20 feet and landed upside down into water below.
Officers said the driver was pinned into the vehicle and it was filling with water.
Officer Mihailoff jumped into the water, broke a window and was able to free the driver from the vehicle.
Mihailoff pulled the driver onto land where he was treated by EMTs and taken to a local hospital.
Officers said Mihailoff’s efforts were heroic and stopped the situation form becoming much worse.
