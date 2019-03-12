Roseville police say an officer shot and wounded a man in a gunfight outside a suburban Detroit home improvement store.
The officer was called to a Home Depot after 22-year-old Victor Oliver allegedly pulled a gun inside the store. Police say he raised his gun at the officer outside and was shot in a leg and his right arm.
Oliver remained hospitalized Tuesday. No one else was injured.
Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Smith charged Oliver with assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. It's not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
Deputy Police Chief Don Glandon says Oliver tried to flee on foot and he was tackled by police.
