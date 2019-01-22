A Mid-Michigan police officer was shot early Tuesday morning, Jan. 22.
According to Saginaw County Central Dispatch, it happened during a traffic stop near Tittabawassee Road and Fashion Square.
Saginaw Township Police say the officer was shot in the face. Police are now searching for the suspect.
The officer was able to call in a description of the suspect's vehicle, including the license plate, before being taken to the hospital.
Authorities have not released the description of the suspect or the vehicle. They advise everyone to stay clear of the area.
No further information, including the officer's condition, is available at this time.
