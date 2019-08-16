Testimony continued on Friday in the Mateen Cleaves sexual assault trial.
The former Michigan State University basketball player is accused of assaulting a woman in 2015 at a Mundy Township motel.
Police Officer Brian Ogle was dispatched that September night.
He told prosecuting attorney Lisa Lindsey he was disciplined for how he handled the situation and explained why he didn’t write a report.
“At the time there was no reason to write a report,” Ogle testified.
“Is that why you were cited with the violation that said you should’ve written a report,” Lindsey asked.
“Yes. They told me exactly what I should’ve done,” Ogle responded.
Lindsey said she believes the police who arrived on the scene favored Cleaves because of his celebrity status.
She said they didn’t see to it that the alleged victim had a chance to tell them what happened and that she was extremely intoxicated.
The defense said the woman wasn’t that drunk and would have been able to tell officers if there was an assault.
“Was she passed out,” the defense attorney asked.
“No,” Ogle responded.
“Was she comatose,” the attorney asked.
“No,” Ogle responded.
“Was she in a position where someone was just out of it and you have to revive them,” the attorney asked.
“No,” Ogle responded.
Lindsey told the court police gave Cleaves a ride home, furthering her point the officers were favoring Cleaves.
Ogle said the ride was not favoritism. He said it was for public safety.
“It was two-fold because Sgt. Johnson advised me that the women’s boyfriend was coming to pick her up for one and Mr. Cleaves didn’t want to drive his vehicle,” Ogle testified.
Cleaves is charged with criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and unlawful imprisonment.
If convicted, Cleaves faces up to 15 years in prison.
