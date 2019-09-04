Tensions are growing in the City of Pinconning as local leaders are considering public safety changes.
The Pinconning Police Captain and his partner are applying to be volunteer firefighters but they're getting pushback from some members of the local fire board.
"For a fire department that is in very desperate need of volunteers, to get the pushback not wanting volunteers, that's kind of shocking," said Police Captain Terry Spencer.
Spencer is looking to offer his services and that of another fellow officer, toward the Pinconning Fraser Fire Department.
Some members of the Pinconning Fraser Fire Board have raised concerns over the hiring process and its effectiveness.
Board members wrote a lengthy letter to the Pinconning City Manager, asking several different questions about the police officers’ hiring including.
Whether the officers will be paid to respond as firefighters? How will fire response impact police duties? And will officers follow fire board policies?"
Spencer said those are all questions that they are working to address.
"This is something that me and the chief of the fire department have talked about very thoroughly, talked about the logistics and how we would do this," he said.
He said his concern is over the delayed response to certain emergencies in their own jurisdiction and wants to prevent that from happening in the future.
"If we're on a call or if we're responding to an emergency, and we get a fire emergency, we're not going to be able to respond to that,” Spencer said. “We don't have any intentions of responding to every single call outside of our jurisdiction, but we do have a lot of these calls, especially the medical calls that do occur right inside of our jurisdiction."
The Pinconning Fraser Fire Board plans to hold another meeting later this month at Pinconning Township Hall.
Spencer said he does plan to attend that meeting once it happens on September 18.
