Three Sterling Heights police officers helped a 79-year-old man hook up his new TV after one officer stopped him for speeding.
Around 7:30 p.m., officer Kevin Coates performed a traffic stop on Mond and 18 Mile Road for speeding. Coates made contact with a 79-year-old driver who was visibly upset and crying.
While performing the traffic stop, Coates was talking to the driver, a man named David, and found out his wife was in bad health and their son had special needs.
While the traffic stop was happening, David told Coates he was upset because he bought a new TV for his wife and was not able to hook it up. David went to multiple stores and was not able to find anyone to help him.
Coates realized he could help this resident and gave David a verbal warning for speeding and promised him he would come to his home to and hook up the TV for hm. Around an hour after the traffic stop, Coates went to Davis’s home with officers Remi Verougstraete and Jeremy Jakushevish to help install the new TV.
All three officers were successful in setting up the new TV and hooked up the cable as well.
“I’m very proud of Officer Coates, Officer Verougstraete and new recruit Officer Jakushevish for going above and beyond to help our residents! This is just another example of the amazing service that the Sterling Heights Police Department provides our community,” Dale Dwojakowksi, police chief said.
