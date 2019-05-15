A group of kids got to spend some time getting to know some of their local police officers while also enjoying America’s past time.
“I was really shocked. I thought they were gonna go and try to talk to my parents about a long conversation or something,” said Jordan, 11.
The Saginaw kid thought there was trouble when squad cars from the city of Saginaw Police Department arrived on his street.
“The police got called for a disturbance of some sort and they ended up coming. I heard them from the window out here,” said Duane, parent.
The concerned dad went outside and was pleasantly surprised to find the officers playing ball with the kids.
It was a friendly game of baseball between the officers and several neighborhood kids.
Sofia, 7, was surprised as well. She said when she sees police officers it usually means something bad is happening.
“I’ve never seen them play with people before,” Sofia said.
Baseball is a sport deeply rooted in American culture and now it provided a moment in time that Jordan will never forget.
“I really appreciate it because they’re wasting their time playing with us and it was fun,” Jordan said.
The kids said they are glad the officers stopped by and played some games with them. They hope they come out again soon.
“Thank you for your time,” Jordan said.
