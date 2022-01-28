Police lights siren generic
The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County is looking for information about an attempted child abduction suspect in Swartz Creek.

Police received a report on Jan. 25 about 3:45 p.m., a black 2016 Chrysler 200 was parked in between the Subway and AMD Urgent Care on Miller Road in Swartz Creek. According to police, a bald man with a gray goatee in his late 40s or early 50s, wearing an orange coat or hoodie went to the passenger side of that vehicle and opened the front passenger side door.

The man attempted to lure the child out of the vehicle by offering candy. The child told police a black car pulled up behind the car the child was in.

The suspicious man got into the front passenger seat of the black car after the child refused to go with him. The black car drove away towards the direction of Kroger.

An unknown woman reported to Kroger that someone approached her child around the same time. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County.

