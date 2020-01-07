Police were called to an early morning incident near a local middle school.
Flushing Community Schools said that early Tuesday morning law enforcement were called to an incident involving gunfire in the Meadowbrook subdivision, across from Flushing Middle School on Carpenter Road.
School officials said that individuals involved are in custody.
The district also said it is safe for students to attend, and for school to proceed as normal.
