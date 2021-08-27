One person is dead after an early-morning crash in the city of Flint.
Officers were sent to N. Chevrolet Avenue near W. Dartmouth on Friday, Aug. 27 at 3:31 a.m. A red Dodge Challenger was heading north on Chevrolet Avenue at high speeds when it lost control, according to the Flint Police Department.
The Dodge Challenger ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. At this time, it’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
