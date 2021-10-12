A Saginaw resident was shot while inside their home early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Scofield Drive on the city's south side. Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the incident about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
The suspect fired at the home from a moving vehicle, striking the adult resident inside the home, Michigan State Police said. The victim had minor injuries.
No suspects have been taken into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
