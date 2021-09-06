Flint Police are investigating a shooting after receiving reports of a man who was dead.
On Monday at 11:38 a.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of Carlton near Black Avenue. The police located the victim, a 58-year-old man who had been shot, at the scene.
There are currently no suspects in custody.
The incident remains under investigation.
