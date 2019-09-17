One man is dead in an early morning crash.
Mt. Morris Township Police were called to Clio Road near Home in Genesee County early Tuesday morning.
Investigators said it appeared the vehicle was southbound, somehow went into the northbound lanes, and then hit a pole.
The victim’s name has not been released, and the investigation continues.
