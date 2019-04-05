A crash in Flint Township ended with one-person dead after their car caught on fire.
On Friday, April 5 Flint Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to W. Bristol Rd, west of Bishop Airport for a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles on fire.
Police said the investigation revealed a westbound Chevy Blazer was stopped at a red light on Bristol when a Suburban failed to stop at the light and ran into the back of the Blazer.
According to police, the Blazer immediately caught fire. After running into the Blazer, the Suburban crossed over eastbound lanes and hit a curb on the other side of the street.
Police said that the driver of the Blazer was pronounced dead on scene. They said the driver of the Suburban, a 79-year-old Mundy Twp. resident was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.