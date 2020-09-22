A pedestrian was struck and killed by a drunk driver in Richfield Township on Monday, Sept. 21, according to the Richfield Township Police Department.
It happened about 12:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of N. State Road near Richfield Road.
A white Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on N. State Road when the driver lost control and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the eastbound shoulder of the roadway, police said.
The pedestrian, 34-year-old David Dunnivant, of Mt. Morris, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Malibu, a 19-year-old Davison man, was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death.
The crash remains under investigation.
If you have any information, contact Det. Lt. Melissa Galloway at 810-653-3565.
