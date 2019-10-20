Two people have been struck by a car and killed during a hit-and-run crash on a western Michigan street.
Grand Rapids police say a preliminary investigation shows the man and woman, both age 56, were walking within a crosswalk after 11 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by a car which drove through a stop sign.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were Grand Rapids residents. Their names were not immediately released.
A tip later led police to the driver of the car who was arrested Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.