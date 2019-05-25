Authorities say a person has fallen off a boat and drowned in western Lake Erie off the coast of southeastern Michigan.
Monroe County sheriff's officials say the person fell into the lake while fishing Saturday morning near Brest Bay in Frenchtown Township.
Others recovered the person and attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers.
Police say they aren't releasing the victim's name until family is notified.
