One person was taken into custody after police say an individual was armed with a firearm and threatened to harm themselves at a Walmart in Mt. Pleasant.
State police were alerted to the incident that happened about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Residents were asked to avoid the area until the issue was resolved.
Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the store and the individual was taken into custody without incident, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office added there was no active shooter.
The incident remains under investigation. Michigan State Police, Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department, Tribal Police Department and Central Michigan University Police Department assisted in responding to this incident.
